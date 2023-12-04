College

SEC bowl odds: Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz lightens mood, cracks Connor Stalions joke

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Eli Drinkwitz (Getty) FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 26: Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers talks to his team during a timeout during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is challenging Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin for the SEC jester role this days.

Drinkwitz, whose Missouri team will play Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, couldn’t resist clowning around with Rece Davis during the ESPN’s College Football Playoff show on Sunday.

“Hey guys, I’ve got a quick phone call, Connor Stalions beeping in here, I’m trying to get a few signals here so I gotta go,” Drinkwitz said, referring to the former Michigan staffer alleged to have violated rules while stealing signs

“But as soon as we get done, look forward to competing against Ryan Day and we’ll go from there.”

Drinkwitz led the Tigers to a 10-2 mark in his fourth season as head coach after three consecutive seasons at or below .500.

The No. 9-ranked Tigers play the No. 7-ranked Buckeyes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 and are a 6 1/2-point underdog.

Note: The NCAA transfer portal opens on Monday and many teams are expected to lose some players to transfer while others will opt out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft.

Here are the other lines for SEC teams in bowl games:

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!