SEC bowl odds: Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz lightens mood, cracks Connor Stalions joke

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is challenging Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin for the SEC jester role this days.

Drinkwitz, whose Missouri team will play Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, couldn’t resist clowning around with Rece Davis during the ESPN’s College Football Playoff show on Sunday.

“Hey guys, I’ve got a quick phone call, Connor Stalions beeping in here, I’m trying to get a few signals here so I gotta go,” Drinkwitz said, referring to the former Michigan staffer alleged to have violated rules while stealing signs

“But as soon as we get done, look forward to competing against Ryan Day and we’ll go from there.”

Drinkwitz led the Tigers to a 10-2 mark in his fourth season as head coach after three consecutive seasons at or below .500.

The No. 9-ranked Tigers play the No. 7-ranked Buckeyes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 and are a 6 1/2-point underdog.

Note: The NCAA transfer portal opens on Monday and many teams are expected to lose some players to transfer while others will opt out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft.

Here are the other lines for SEC teams in bowl games:

Read more at DawgNation.com