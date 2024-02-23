College

Sean McVay provides update on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Stetson Bennett (Getty) DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Los Angeles Rams passes in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett when speaking to reporters on Thursday in a video conference call.

Bennett has been away with the team since September and was on the NFL’s non-football injury/illness for much of the season. He did not play a snap for the Rams in his rookie season.

McVay said the team would connect with Bennett “at the appropriate time,” according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“And you figure out, ‘All right, where are you at,’” McVay said. “And is this something we feel like is best for him and our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?”

The Rams took Bennett in the fourth round after a stellar career at Georgia that saw him win back-to-back national championships for the Bulldogs.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!