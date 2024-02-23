Sean McVay provides update on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett when speaking to reporters on Thursday in a video conference call.

Bennett has been away with the team since September and was on the NFL’s non-football injury/illness for much of the season. He did not play a snap for the Rams in his rookie season.

McVay said the team would connect with Bennett “at the appropriate time,” according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“And you figure out, ‘All right, where are you at,’” McVay said. “And is this something we feel like is best for him and our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem?”

The Rams took Bennett in the fourth round after a stellar career at Georgia that saw him win back-to-back national championships for the Bulldogs.

