Schedule release, Brock Vandagriff transfer makes 2024 Georgia-Kentucky game much more interesting

There are certainly bigger games on the Georgia football schedule in 2024. The full slate of games, with dates this time, was revealed on Wednesday.

We already knew the dates for games against Clemson, Alabama and Texas. Now, we know when Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State will come to Athens.

But there’s one game in particular that is now a lot more interesting, and thus difficult, because of the events of Wednesday. That would be the September 14 road trip to Kentucky.

The other big Georgia news of Wednesday was that quarterback Brock Vandagriff would be transferring to play for the Wildcats. Vandagriff went into the transfer portal on Monday after waiting for a chance to play at Georgia for the previous three seasons. Vandagriff graduated from Georgia and will now get a chance to start in the SEC. Only this time it’s for a Georgia foe, rather than the home-state Bulldogs.

There’s no denying Vandagriff’s tools. Watching him in mop-up duty this season showed why Vandagriff was a 5-star quarterback during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Georgia just happened to have Carson Beck in front of him, with Beck being one of the better quarterbacks in the country this season. Georgia is still waiting on official word from Beck as to what his plans will be for next season.

With the 2024 schedule out and Georgia set to lose a good bit of personnel off its 2023 offense, the Bulldogs really need Beck to come back. We should learn in the coming days what he ends up doing.

