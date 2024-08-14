Running back Nate Frazier impresses Kirby Smart early at Georgia: ‘He’s a little ball of energy’

Georgia used to be a place where running backs could come in a make a noticeable impact immediately.

From 2012 to 2017, Georgia had seven different running backs come in as true freshmen and run for at least 350 yards in their first year.

That was the end of the Mark Richt era and the early days of Kirby Smart’s time in Athens.

But since the start of the 2018 season, Smart’s third in Athens, no Georgia freshman running back has topped 350 yards in their first season in Athens.

