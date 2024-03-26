Rams giving Stetson Bennett another look, plans to ‘onboard’ former Georgia QB

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will get another chance to realize his NFL dreams with the Los Angeles Rams after missing last season for undisclosed reasons, per reports.

Les Snead, the Rams general manager, told the Los Angeles Times that the plan is for the 26-year-old Bennett to take part in the team’s offseason workouts.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart issued the first encouraging report of this offseason on Bennett at his speech in Macon last week.

Smart opened up for a question and answer session, and the first question the ninth-year Bulldogs’ head coach was not about the team’s championship hopes or Heisman Trophy co-favorite Carson Beck.

