Philadelphia Eagles gush about Georgia football culture: ‘They know how to win’

ATHENS — No NFL team had more former Georgia players on its roster last season than the Philadelphia Eagles with six.

Philadelphia has drafted five Georgia football players in the previous two drafts. Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith have all been first-round picks.

And when you hear Philadelphia executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman speak about the Georgia program, you understand why there has been such a strong pipeline from Athens to Philadelphia.

“When you talk about Kirby [Smart] and the experiences that he had leading him to Georgia, phenomenal experiences, history of winning and he’s got a culture down there of working with a mentality,” Roseman told reporters at the NFL combine. “Obviously that travels on both sides of the ball, and you watch our defensive guys, they’re prepared to work. They’re not looking for any half ass ways of doing things. They’re looking to work hard, to win and compete, and that’s because of the culture he set.”

Read more at DawgNation.com