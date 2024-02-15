Peyton Woodring: How his debut season became one of the strongest years for a kicker in UGA history

Georgia scored 63 points against FSU the last time it played a football game. Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring had nine of those points even though he never got the chance to line up for a field goal.

That was the most recent example of Woodring having an active freshmen season drilling kick after kick.

Woodring was the No. 1 kicker in the country by several outlets. He held the distinction of breaking the record for the longest field goal (60 yards) in Louisiana high school history. It was a record his teammates helped play in part in getting a chance to break that had stood for more than 20 years.

He came in with lofty expectations, but none of those were higher than the expectations he placed on himself.

When he was about to become a Bulldog, he set a goal that he wanted to be the “best kicker that ever kicked” at UGA. He said that not with pride or hubris, but with a real understanding of the great tradition of excellent placekickers in Athens.

How does a freshman go about winning a team over the way he did last season?

Read more at DawgNation.com