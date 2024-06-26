Peyton Manning fires warning shot: ‘Tennessee is coming in all sports’

ATHENS — Peyton Manning fired a warning shot last night from Omaha after Tennessee captured the College World Series.

“What Danny White (athletic director) has done has been exceptional … I’m telling you this is not the last (title), right,” said Manning, who watched the Vols beat Texas A&M in the third and decisive game of the CWS.

“Tennessee is coming in all sports.”

Georgia, under the direction of fourth-year athletic director Josh Brooks, is dug in and ready to compete against what may be its fastest-rising border-state rival.

Read more at DawgNation.