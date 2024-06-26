College

Peyton Manning fires warning shot: ‘Tennessee is coming in all sports’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Peyton Manning (Getty) OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: Former Tennessee Volunteers and NFL quarterback Payton Manning (C) and Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes (L) watch the championship game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers at the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on June 24, 2024 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Peyton Manning fired a warning shot last night from Omaha after Tennessee captured the College World Series.

“What Danny White (athletic director) has done has been exceptional … I’m telling you this is not the last (title), right,” said Manning, who watched the Vols beat Texas A&M in the third and decisive game of the CWS.

“Tennessee is coming in all sports.”

Georgia, under the direction of fourth-year athletic director Josh Brooks, is dug in and ready to compete against what may be its fastest-rising border-state rival.

