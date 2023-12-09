Opinion: Transfer tailback Trevor Etienne would provide quick lift in reloading Georgia backfield

ATHENS — Florida tailback Trevor Etienne went into the transfer portal on Thursday after nearly a week of speculation, and Georgia is considered among the schools the gifted sophomore could end up playing for in 2024.

Make no mistake about it, Etienne is an impact player that would add an explosive spark in the Bulldogs’ ground game that has been missing.

Georgia has not relied heavily on the transfer portal, but Coach Kirby Smart has said with all of the attrition and injuries in position groups the past season, the Bulldogs must address needs to continue to compete for championships.

Etienne’s portal entry was not motivated by money so much as culture, per sources, as the outgoing Gators’ star is believed to be seeking a championship caliber program that will keep him close to his family in the Southeast Region.

Etienne’s older brother, Travis, starred at Clemson (2017-2020) and leads the Jacksonville Jaguars with 771 yards rushing this season.

Trevor Etienne rushed for 753 yards on a 5-7 Florida team, scoring 8 touchdowns and averaging 5.7 yards per carry in addition to catching 21 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown and returning nine kicks for an average of 24.89 yards.

The Bulldogs haven’t had a first-team All-SEC tailback since D’Andre Swift in 2019, and they figure to be lacking experience in the backfield next season.

Georgia ranked fifth in the SEC and 42nd in the nation in rushing in 2023, and with championship hopes on the line, managed just 78 yards rushing in the 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.

The Bulldogs are just 4-6 under Smart when they fail to rush for 100 yards, and that was clearly an issue against the Tide when Georgia was stopped in short-yardage situations.

