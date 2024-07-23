College

Nick Saban shares why he’s ‘proud’ of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Texas A&M v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Carson Beck tried his best to downplay the significance of Georgia’s Sept. 28 game against Alabama.

The Bulldogs play a loaded schedule this season and with games against Texas, Clemson, Florida and Ole Miss, Georgia can’t put an added emphasis on one game.

Even if the game will go a long way in shaping how Beck is viewed.

“The preparation factor is the same each and every week,” Beck said. “Nothing really changes from that standpoint, just where you’re playing at. Whether you’re at home, Bryant-Denny, it could literally be anywhere. But the preparation factor doesn’t change. Super excited to get to play in those types of atmospheres.”

