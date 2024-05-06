Charlie Condon: ‘Never seen anything like’ Georgia baseball’s calm and casual home run king

ATHENS — Charlie Condon takes the first pitch and, ball or strike, doesn’t bat an eye.

Condon is seemingly always confident his pitch will come, and that he’ll know what to do once it does.

The redshirt sophomore is the Babe Ruth of the Georgia baseball program, incomparable at the plate, his achievements unparalleled in the collegiate baseball ranks.

Fact is, Condon looks more and more like a sure-fire No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft each day.

