College

More Georgia history could be ahead in 2025 NFL Draft, per ESPN projection

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck during Georgia's annual G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Cassie Baker/UGAAA) (Cassie Baker/Cassie Baker/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has raised the bar so high at Georgia, it’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs outdoing themselves.

And yet, that’s exactly what Georgia might do if ESPN’s most recent 2025 NFL mock draft on the platform’s pay-site proves correct.

The Bulldogs will produce the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks if ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid proves correct with his early projection.

Per Reid, the New York Giants will trade up to get the No. 1 overall pick and draft Carson Beck, who is also the co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy this season.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!