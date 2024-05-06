College

Javon Bullard brings Georgia football standard to Green Bay, ready to build on Packers’ NFL legacy

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the Bulldogs 42-41 win in the 2022 Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game played December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Javon Bullard isn’t wasting any time bringing Green Bay the same sort of swagger and confidence he brought to the Georgia secondary.

Bullard, the Packers’ second round pick, explained to Green Bay media how much confident Georgia players like himself have in their ability to play to a standard.

“It’s not just to be arrogant or cocky, we take pride in it, and how we do and how we play,” Bullard said at Green Bay’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

“It will continue to be that way, even at this level.”

The Packers feature four former Bulldogs on their defense: Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Eric Stokes and now Bullard.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!