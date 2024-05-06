Javon Bullard brings Georgia football standard to Green Bay, ready to build on Packers’ NFL legacy

ATHENS — Javon Bullard isn’t wasting any time bringing Green Bay the same sort of swagger and confidence he brought to the Georgia secondary.

Bullard, the Packers’ second round pick, explained to Green Bay media how much confident Georgia players like himself have in their ability to play to a standard.

“It’s not just to be arrogant or cocky, we take pride in it, and how we do and how we play,” Bullard said at Green Bay’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

“It will continue to be that way, even at this level.”

The Packers feature four former Bulldogs on their defense: Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Eric Stokes and now Bullard.

