NFL Draft brings the NIL vs. development recruiting battle to the forefront for Kirby Smart

ATHENS — This week is supposed to be a celebration of the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs and Kirby Smart will send another bushel of draft prospects off to the NFL, with as many as 11 possibly getting drafted.

In prior years, this week would have significant ramifications on the future of the Georgia program. The NFL draft acts as a referendum on a program’s ability to turn prospects into professionals. It’s the scoreboard for development.

Yet head coach Kirby Smart, who has sent more players to the NFL in the past three drafts than any coach over a three-year span, doesn’t seem to think he’ll continue to reap the rewards of all those hours of work.

And the mushrooming impact of NIL is the culprit.

Read more at DawgNation.com