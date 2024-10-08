College

New details emerge following the arrest of Colbie Young

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Colbie Young (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Colbie Young #8 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS — New details have emerged regarding the arrest of wide receiver Colbie Young, following his misdemeanor arrest on charges of battery and assaulting an unborn child.

Per the police report, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-constitution, an officer had been dispatched to an Athens residence just before 1 A.M.

A 20-year-old woman had gone to Young’s apartment to discuss the status of their relationship, and the pair began talking for about 20 minutes.

The arrest report alleges that the conversation became heated after she found out that Young had been on the phone with another woman.

