Nation’s No. 4 junior TE Ethan Barbour commits to Georgia

Ethan Barbour put on the Georgia hat. He’s now officially the seventh commitment (and the second TE prospect) in Georgia’s top-rated 2025 recruiting class.

He made his decision a while back. That’s when he told tight ends coach Todd Hartley and then made the call to head coach Kirby Smart.

The 4-star TE had always loved the ‘Dawgs, but he said he knew it was time to commit to the G about four weeks ago.

“I had to make sure that my parents and I were on the same page and after that, I called the man,” Barbour said. “Coach Smart. I called Coach Smart and we got things done.”

How did the head coach of the ‘Dawgs like that?

“Oh, he was full of excitement,” Barbour said. “He was so happy. I was one of the main priorities in the 2025 class. They wanted me really really bad. You know they said they needed me so that alone said a lot. They were marking me as the next Brock Bowers. They want to use me the same way. So that was really really special.”

There was a special interaction at that moment between Barbour and Smart prior to that.

