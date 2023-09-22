College

Nation’s No. 4 junior TE Ethan Barbour commits to Georgia

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Ethan Barbour put on the Georgia hat. He’s now officially the seventh commitment (and the second TE prospect) in Georgia’s top-rated 2025 recruiting class.

He made his decision a while back. That’s when he told tight ends coach Todd Hartley and then made the call to head coach Kirby Smart.

The 4-star TE had always loved the ‘Dawgs, but he said he knew it was time to commit to the G about four weeks ago.

“I had to make sure that my parents and I were on the same page and after that, I called the man,” Barbour said. “Coach Smart. I called Coach Smart and we got things done.”

How did the head coach of the ‘Dawgs like that?

“Oh, he was full of excitement,” Barbour said. “He was so happy. I was one of the main priorities in the 2025 class. They wanted me really really bad. You know they said they needed me so that alone said a lot. They were marking me as the next Brock Bowers. They want to use me the same way. So that was really really special.”

There was a special interaction at that moment between Barbour and Smart prior to that.

