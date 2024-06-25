Nation’s No. 1 EDGE Isaiah Gibson commits to Georgia

The current momentum behind Georgia’s recruiting machine has just added some serious horsepower.

The commitment of 5-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson has quickly pivoted from USC just last week to staying home and playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-3-plus, 263-pound rising senior at Warner Robins is rated as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE for the isolated 247Sports and On3 rankings.

Georgia earns the commitment from a prospect who recently took an Ohio State official and canceled a visit to Oklahoma.

