Nation’s No. 1 EDGE Isaiah Gibson commits to Georgia

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

UGA Fans Fans during the Bulldogs' game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo by Perry McIntyre) (Perry McIntyre/Perry McIntyre/isiphotos.com)

The current momentum behind Georgia’s recruiting machine has just added some serious horsepower.

The commitment of 5-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson has quickly pivoted from USC just last week to staying home and playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-3-plus, 263-pound rising senior at Warner Robins is rated as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE for the isolated 247Sports and On3 rankings.

Georgia earns the commitment from a prospect who recently took an Ohio State official and canceled a visit to Oklahoma.

