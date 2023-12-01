National media shares its thoughts on Georgia heading into 2023 SEC Championship Game

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has no interest in anything outside of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Be it Fran Brown’s future with the team or politicking for his team’s chances to make the College Football Playoff, Smart was uninterested in discussing any topic that didn’t have to do with the 2023 SEC Championship Game.

The contest means that much to Smart.

“The most important stuff will be the mental stuff,” Smart said. “I think at this point, the physical part is what it is. You’re not going to get physically better at this point in the season. I think you can get mentally better, and you want your players to not be anxious, not be nervous, and they’re playing a big game. The talent separation is not there. There’s very equal talent when it comes down to it.

“Mentally you want to be prepared for a moment like this and go play your best and not have anxiety.”

Part of being mentally sharp includes blocking out the noise that comes with playing in a game like this. All eyes will be on the battle between these two teams, with plenty in the national media sharing their thoughts on the upcoming game.

Georgia is the favorite in this game but given the history between these two sides, everyone knows Alabama can’t be taken lightly.

