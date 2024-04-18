Mykel Williams poised for monster impact on Georgia defensive line in 2024, ‘we preach havoc’

ATHENS — Mykel Williams came roaring back into relevance in spring drills, perhaps on track for the “train wrecker” duties Georgia’s defensive line needs.

“It’s extremely important, it’s something we preach,” Williams said, after turning in what would have been Defensive MVP honors in the annual G-Day Game if there were such an award.

“We preach havoc.”

The Bulldogs’ defensive line has certainly practiced havoc as well, facing off against a Georgia offensive line that ranks among the best in the nation.

