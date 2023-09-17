Mykel Williams admits Georgia defense was ‘kinda sleepwalking’ before waking up in second half

ATHENS — Mykel Williams made it very clear this was a different Georgia defense in the second half than what South Carolina faced in the first half.

After the Bulldogs scored their first touchdown of the game on their opening drive of the third quarter, Georgia forced an immediate 3-and-out from the South Carolina offense.

Williams put South Carolina in an impossible position after he notched a sack. It was one of 3.0 on the afternoon for Georgia, but Williams set the tone for what was about to come in the second half.

“I wouldn’t say nothing changed. I would say we really woke up. We were kinda sleepwalking through the first half,” Williams said. “They come out hot and got on us fast. We just came and woke up in the second half.”

After scoring touchdowns on the first and last possessions of the first half, South Carolina had three punts, two interceptions and a turnover on downs on its six second-half possessions. The Gamecocks were awarded no points, on the Georgia defense showed no mercy on their soul.

Williams now has 2.0 sacks on the season. Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Nazir Stackhouse also came down with sacks on Saturday. The Georgia crowd also deserves some love, as the Gamecocks finished the game with 5 false start penalties in what was a 24-14 Georgia win.

You can’t fault South Carolina for wanting to have an advantage in trying to block Williams. He harassed South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler constantly. In the second half, Rattler completed just 6 of his 24 pass attempts. He finished the game 22 of 42 for 256 yards.

