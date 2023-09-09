Mews’ punt return ignites No. 1 Georgia’s win over Ball State

Top ranked Georgia scored 31 points in the second quarter en route to a 45-3 win over Ball State Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

Mekhi Mews’ 69-yard punt return for a touchdown with 14:32 left in the first half started the scoring for the Bulldogs, who have now won a school record 19 straight games.

It was the second straight week that Mews scored a long touchdown. Last Saturday against UT-Martin, Mews caught a 54-yard TD pass in the third quarter for his first career score.

After Mews’ TD, the Bulldogs scored on their next four possessions to build a commanding 31-point halftime lead.

Malaki Starks, Chaz Chambliss, and Tykee Smith all recorded second quarter interceptions that led directly to Bulldog touchdowns.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck hit Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on a seven-yard scoring strike with just over ten minutes remaining in the half before the Bulldogs turned the game into a rout with rushing touchdowns by Dillon Bell and Kendall Milton.

Beck played the first three quarters and finished 23-30 for 283 yards and two touchdowns. His second TD came in the third quarter, a 27-yard toss to redshirt-sophomore running back Cash Jones.

The Georgia defense turned in another strong performance limiting the Cardinals to just a fourth-quarter field goal. Linebacker Smael Mondon and freshman defensive back AJ Harris led the Bulldogs with four tackles apiece.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0 on the season and get back in action next Saturday playing host to South Carolina in the SEC opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 3:30.





©2023 Cox Media Group