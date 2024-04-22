Mel Kiper Jr. makes the case for Javon Bullard as the top safety in 2024 NFL Draft

At long last, the 2024 NFL Draft this week. After months of training, interviews and workouts, the draft process will come to an end.

And one of the Georgia Bulldogs who will hear their name called this week has a big fan in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Georgia safety Javon Bullard was tabbed as Kiper’s top safety for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Bullard’s value comes in his versatility, as he played as a slot corner, center fielder and up near the line of scrimmage for the Bulldogs,” Kiper said. “He had four picks over the past two campaigns, and he was stellar in coverage last season. He allowed just 54 passing yards as the nearest defender in coverage in 2023, and that came on 20 attempts.

Read more at DawgNation.com