Mekhi Mews, Georgia wide receiver and punt returner, enters transfer portal

Another Georgia Bulldog has entered the transfer portal, with wide receiver Mekhi Mews doing so.

Mews played in all 13 games this season for Georgia as a wide receiver and as the team’s primary punt returner. He caught 13 passes on the season for 155 yards and a touchdown. His biggest highlight of the season came in the win over Ball State, when Mews returned a punt for a touchdown.

Mews also worked as Georgia’s kick returner as well, splitting duties with Dillon Bell.

Mews began his career at Georgia as a walk-on and it is not known if he was placed on scholarship this season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Anthony Evans did have a 36-yard punt return in the SEC championship game and would be a likely candidate to replace Mews entering next season.

Georgia holds only two wide receiver commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle in Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White. Georgia did sign two wide receivers out of the transfer portal last offseason, bringing in Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State. Both players have remaining eligibility and Georgia is once again expected to be active in the transfer portal when it comes to adding at the wide receiver position.

Among those wide receiver targets in the transfer portal already include Julian Fleming of Ohio State and London Humphreys of Vanderbilt.

