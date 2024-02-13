Mecole Hardman shines in Super Bowl win: ‘He keeps trying to find ways to win’

It is almost certainly never a good thing when one blacks out in Las Vegas.

Yet Mecole Hardman may have provided the exception to that on Sunday night, as Hardman told CBS after the game that he blacked out he caught Patrick Mahomes’ final pass of the night for the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 3-yard touchdown catch gave Kansas City a 25-22 win. It was Hardman’s third reception of the night, as he finished with 57 yards receiving.

And the touchdown gave Hardman his third Super Bowl, all as a member of the Chiefs.

“It feels great. It’s an undescribable feeling, that’s all you can say about it,” Hardman said while on The Today Show, while still in Las Vegas Monday morning. “I don’t remember none of it. When I caught the pass, I blacked out for a second. I guess the magnitude of the moment got to me, but all I can remember is after I caught it, I see Pat running to me like, ‘You’re a champion!’ I thought, ‘Oh what?! Ok, bet,’ and I started celebrating. But I don’t remember anything after I caught the ball.”

