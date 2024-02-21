College

Mark Richt not surprised to see Alabama hire former Georgia player to coaching staff

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Christian Robinson (Getty) GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim Defensive Coordinator Christian Robinson of the Florida Gators looks on before the start of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

ATHENS — The Georgia coaching tree adding another limb in the SEC this week with Christian Robinson among the latest to join Alabama’s coaching staff.

Robinson hails from Norcross and played football for the Bulldogs from 2009-12, piling up 149 tackles over his four years and 51 games.

“Christian is the kind of guy that could do whatever he wanted in life, and you knew he would do well at it,” said former UGA coach Mark Richt, who recruited Robinson as a player and then helped launch his coaching career by keeping him on staff as a graduate in 2013 and 2014.

“He’s just a first-class human being, and he was a very smart and very tough player for us.”

Robinson will work for a head coach who has a very tough job on his hands replacing seven-time national championship coach Nick Saban.

Read more at DawgNation.

