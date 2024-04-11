Latest Mel Kiper Jr. NFL mock draft has 5 Georgia Bulldogs going in first 2 rounds of 2024 Draft

We’re just over two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has put out his latest mock draft.

In this edition, Kiper mapped out how he thought the first 64 picks of the draft would go. In total, the ESPN draft expert has 5 Bulldogs coming off the board in the first two rounds.

That actually tops what Georgia did a season ago, when just three players were taken in the first two rounds.

Tight end Brock Bowers is still the first Bulldog expected to be taken, as Kiper has the Georgia tight end landing with the New York Jets at pick No. 10.

