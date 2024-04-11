College

Latest Mel Kiper Jr. NFL mock draft has 5 Georgia Bulldogs going in first 2 rounds of 2024 Draft

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Brock Bowers, Javon Bullard (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19), Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

We’re just over two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has put out his latest mock draft.

In this edition, Kiper mapped out how he thought the first 64 picks of the draft would go. In total, the ESPN draft expert has 5 Bulldogs coming off the board in the first two rounds.

That actually tops what Georgia did a season ago, when just three players were taken in the first two rounds.

Tight end Brock Bowers is still the first Bulldog expected to be taken, as Kiper has the Georgia tight end landing with the New York Jets at pick No. 10.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!