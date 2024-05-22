College

Latest ESPN SP+ rankings show a sizable gap between Georgia and other top contenders

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

11/18/23 - Georgia vs. Tennessee Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86), Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgias game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — There’s some debate about who the top team in college football is at this point in time.

More than a handful of national writers have Georgia in the No. 1 spot. But there is equal support for Ohio State as well, with Texas and Oregon lingering.

But in ESPN’s updated SP+ rankings, which factor in returning production, recruiting rankings and recent history into the metric, the Bulldogs are clearly the No. 1 team.

Georgia comes in at No. 1 in Bill Connelly’s system, with a value of 36.3. Ohio State is No. 2 at 32.7. The gap of 3.6 is the same between Ohio State and the No. 5 team in the rankings, Alabama.

