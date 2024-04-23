Latest ESPN 2024 NFL Mock Draft sees 8 Georgia Bulldogs getting drafted

ATHENS — The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday. For Georgia, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims are expected to hear their name called on opening night.

But the NFL draft lasts three days and spans 257 total picks. ESPN’s Jordan Reid mapped out how he thinks every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will go.

In total, Reid has eight Bulldogs getting drafted over the course of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers is widely expected to be the first Georgia player off the board, as Reid has him landing with the New York Jets.

