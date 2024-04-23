College

Latest ESPN 2024 NFL Mock Draft sees 8 Georgia Bulldogs getting drafted

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Amarius Mims (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) during Georgia's game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday. For Georgia, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims are expected to hear their name called on opening night.

But the NFL draft lasts three days and spans 257 total picks. ESPN’s Jordan Reid mapped out how he thinks every pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will go.

In total, Reid has eight Bulldogs getting drafted over the course of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers is widely expected to be the first Georgia player off the board, as Reid has him landing with the New York Jets.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!