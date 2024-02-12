Ladd McConkey rising NFL Draft stock should get another boost after Super Bowl

ATHENS — Ladd McConkey’s NFL value has been on the rise, and after Super Bowl LVlll on Sunday night it might even go up more.

San Francisco could have used a quick, sure-handed, go-to receiver like McConkey to break free for a quick and crucial catch when it faced a third-and-4 at the Kansas City 9-yard in overtime on Sunday night.

Instead, Brock Purdy threw incomplete, the 49ers settled for a field goal, and America watched Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes drive the field and throw the game-winning TD in overtime to another former UGA receiver, Mecole Hardman.

McConkey, like Hardman, has quick feet, blazing speed and a winning attitude.

