College

L.A. Rams G.M. breaks silence on Stetson Bennett, beneficial time away from football

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Stetson Bennett Peach Bowl (Perry McIntyre/� 2022 Perry McIntyre)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Stetson Bennett was “exhausted” after his career at Georgia and benefited from his year away from football, according to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead.

Snead, a native of Eufaula, Ala., did an interview with WRBL while home for Mother’s day and spoke about the former Bulldogs’ quarterback.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” said Snead, who stuck his neck out drafting Bennett with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round when many other teams had projected him as a free agent.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!