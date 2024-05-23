L.A. Rams G.M. breaks silence on Stetson Bennett, beneficial time away from football

Stetson Bennett was “exhausted” after his career at Georgia and benefited from his year away from football, according to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead.

Snead, a native of Eufaula, Ala., did an interview with WRBL while home for Mother’s day and spoke about the former Bulldogs’ quarterback.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” said Snead, who stuck his neck out drafting Bennett with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round when many other teams had projected him as a free agent.

Read more at DawgNation.com