KJ Bolden, Sacovie White earn praise from veteran Georgia teammates

ATHENS — Georgia wanted to test KJ Bolden early. And it used one of the fastest players on the team to do so.

The sophomore wide receiver Anthony Evans had Bolden in one-on-one coverage on the opening drive of the game. Evans got the better of the 5-star freshman safety, as he came down with a 54-yard reception.

It was the longest play of the day for Georgia. But Bolden wouldn’t have to wait long to show he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.

On a key third and short, Georgia got the ball to Evans in the flat. Bolden met him immediately and stoned him behind the line of scrimmage. It was an impressive physical feat for Bolden, who six months ago was playing for Buford High School.

