Kirby Smart updates the status of quarterbacks Ryan Puglisi, Jaden Rashada heading into fall camp

Carson Beck was a major talking point last week around the Georgia football program. Beck was one of three player representatives for the Bulldogs at the SEC media days in Dallas. He was also voted First Team All-SEC.

But he wasn’t the only quarterback that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about during the event. The Georgia head coach shared the latest on Georgia’s two newest quarterbacks in Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi.

Rashada transferred in from Arizona State this offseason, while the Bulldogs signed Puglisi as a member of the 2024 signing class. Puglisi was able to go through spring drills, but he missed Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage with a knee injury.

“I’ve seen a little bit of Jaden. Seen probably more of Ryan in terms of him being healthy out there and running,” Smart said. “Both those guys are pushing and competing. Jaden has been in as many meetings as he can be in and learning. He’s a guy that comes up there on his own to learn it. But Ryan’s health looks great in terms of running and doing the summer stuff.”

