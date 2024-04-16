Kirby Smart updates Georgia quarterback position as transfer portal window looms large

ATHENS — Georgia got a long look at quarterback Gunner Stockton on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore had 37 pass attempts, completing 23 of them for 246 yards. He threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Sacovie White, though he was credited with an interception that was attributed to Troy Bowles.

“As he continues to get reps, we see what he’s capable of,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “He has a great arm, great athleticism, and as the mental side of the game grows, I mean, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Part of the reason Stockton was so involved in the spring game was because Georgia wanted to see what it had in its backup quarterback. Stockton has just 19 career pass attempts in his time at Georgia.

But the Bulldogs were also short-handed at the quarterback position on Saturday due to an injury to Ryan Puglisi. The freshman quarterback has been dealing with a knee injury all spring, though it was a surprise to see the young quarterback walking around Sanford Stadium with the assist of a cane on Saturday.

Read more at DawgNation.