Kirby Smart stresses importance of Rara Thomas for Georgia offense: ‘We need him’

ATHENS — All Rara Thomas seems to do is make explosive pass plays.

Through three games, the Mississippi State transfer has just 5 receptions. It has been an uphill climb for Thomas since arriving in Athens, as he struggled this spring and was arrested in January. He did not have as smooth a transition into the Georgia football program as fellow transfer Dominic Lovett.

But Thomas has shown promise in those limited reps. He’s turned those five catches into 132 yards. Only tight end Brock Bowers has more yards on the Georgia team to this point in the season and he has 13 catches in total.

Thomas helped jump-start the Georgia offense in the second half on Saturday, as his 36-yard reception helped set up Georgia’s first touchdown drive of the game in the second half.

“He’s progressing well,” Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said of Thomas. “Obviously he’s a new guy, him and Dom, so as the chemistry continues to build and just continue to be explosive as an offense.”

Thomas also brought down a 56-yard reception in the team’s season-opening win over UT-Martin. His play on Saturday though, especially in the second half, should be seen as an encouraging development.

The Bulldogs were down double-digits to start the second half. Georgia deploying at that point in the game wasn’t so that he could get more comfortable. The Bulldogs threw him in the deep end of the pool, believing he would help the Georgia offense.

