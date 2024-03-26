College

Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC schedule flip, excited for Sanford Stadium Georgia football fans

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

UGA fans Tennessee vs. Georgia (11/5/22) Georgia fans during Georgia’s game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Kayla Renie) (Kayla Renie/Kayla Renie/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is good with Georgia’s SEC schedule flipping for the 2025 season.

“I just got one of the toughest road schedules in the country,” Smart said at his Tuesday press conference, referring to the upcoming slate. “I’d like to see it flipped where we have the opportunity for our fanbase to have probably the best home schedule in Georgia history.”

This season the Bulldogs play at Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss this season, in addition to opening the season against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In all, UGA plays five teams currently ranked among the top 16 teams in the ESPN FPI rankings in the 2024 campaign.

