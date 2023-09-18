Kirby Smart shares importance of Georgia football quick pass game, role it plays as part of run game

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has referred to them as extended handoffs, but for some Georgia’s short, quick passes look like a conservative pass game.

Smart, winner of 20 straight games and the head coach of a two-time defending championship team and No. 1-ranked team, should be the voice of authority when it comes to such things.

It is his team and he ultimately oversees the offensive and defensive game plans, and to this point this season, Georgia is 3-0 and 1-0 in league play after a 24-14 win over South Carolina.

Smart explained how “six of seven” of the catches made by tight end Brock Bowers and Dominic Lovett were considered runs by his offensive philosophy, as they were quick, short high-percentage passes.

Bowers had 7 catches for 54 yards, his longest reception going for 13 yards, while Lovett had 7 catches for 56 yards, his longest a 14-yard gain.

“We had this conversation before, remember?” said Smart, whose offense utilized the same philosophy last season with former quarterback Stetson Bennett, throwing quick passes to Bowers, former tailback Kenny McIntosh and currently injured receiver Ladd McConkey.

“Those were catches that were runs.”

Georgia also saw its conventional run game — via the handoffs QB keeps — go for 189 yards on the Gamecocks.

