Smart shares how SEC championship game will make things ‘very interesting’ for CFP

Kirby Smart knows college football is going to be a different beast this coming season. With an expanded SEC and a 12-team College Football Playoff, he expects this season to be as competitive as ever.

One of the more interesting side effects of an expanded playoff field will be the importance of conference championship games. The four highest-ranked conference champions earn a first-round bye, providing teams an extra week of rest.

But there is a drawback of potentially losing an extra home game. The first round of the College Football Playoffs will be played on campuses, where as the quarterfinals will be at bowl venues.

For example, had there been a 12-team College Football Playoff last season, Georgia would’ve hosted Ole Miss in a first-round game at Sanford Stadium.

