Kirby Smart shares how new secondary dynamcis will play out: ‘You get your cake and eat it too’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart will always be involved with Georgia’s secondary. He’s good at it, as he rose up the coaching ranks as a defensive backs coach for Nick Saban.

With the Alabama head coach now retired, Smart is unquestionably the best defensive backs coach in the country. Even if his official title is still head coach.

It greatly helps Georgia in 2024 to have Smart still involved, given just how much this position group has changed on both the player and coach side.

Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and Kamari Lassiter are all off to the NFL, giving Georgia three key players to replace in the secondary. Smart also had to replace both secondary coaches this offseason.

