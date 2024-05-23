Kirby Smart shares how he would fix the transfer portal for college football

With how often Kirby Smart has been asked about NIL and the transfer portal this offseason, he’s had plenty of time to practice his answers.

So prior to the Peach Bowl Challenge, Smart was asked what one thing he would change if he were the commissioner of college football, he gave a simple explanation.

“I would say that players can’t transfer until they’ve been (at school) for two calendar years,” Smart said. “They’ve had a residency at the school for two years. And then they can transfer without penalty. They can transfer prior to that but they have to sit a year to make kids commit to being at a school for two years.”

When it comes to the transfer portal, Georgia is always going to be operating at a deficit. The Bulldogs brought in eight players via the transfer portal this offseason, the most it has ever had since Smart became Georgia’s head coach.

Read more at DawgNation.com