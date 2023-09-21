Kirby Smart puts word play into action: Georgia offense ‘slow scoring’ not ‘slow starting’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was minimizing his accomplishments and debating semantics on the weekly SEC Coaches Conference Call on Wednesday.

In other words, it was business as usual for the eighth-year Georgia football head coach as he prepared for his 100th game leading the program.

It was pretty clear by Smart’s tone when he was asked about the 7:30 p.m. game with UAB being his 100th game that no balloons nor commemorative cakes are on order.

“I guess it’s a marker of some sorts, of the first 100, I don’t know the significance of it,” Smart said. “If you do a good job, and you recruit good players, and you have good organization and support, it allows you to make it to that number.

“We certainly want to go out and play our best game at that mark.”

Indeed, and while Smart is ready to overlook the great success he has enjoyed in his first 100 games and turn it into a feat of survival, he is not so quick to accept the outside criticism his team is taking from so-called fans on social media.

Some have attacked Smart’s good friend and offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, on account of first-year quarterback Carson Beck not having the same sort of early-game success sixth-year QB Stetson Bennett had last season.

