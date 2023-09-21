College

Kirby Smart puts word play into action: Georgia offense ‘slow scoring’ not ‘slow starting’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart Georgia Florida (Mackenzie Miles)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was minimizing his accomplishments and debating semantics on the weekly SEC Coaches Conference Call on Wednesday.

In other words, it was business as usual for the eighth-year Georgia football head coach as he prepared for his 100th game leading the program.

It was pretty clear by Smart’s tone when he was asked about the 7:30 p.m. game with UAB being his 100th game that no balloons nor commemorative cakes are on order.

“I guess it’s a marker of some sorts, of the first 100, I don’t know the significance of it,” Smart said. “If you do a good job, and you recruit good players, and you have good organization and support, it allows you to make it to that number.

“We certainly want to go out and play our best game at that mark.”

Indeed, and while Smart is ready to overlook the great success he has enjoyed in his first 100 games and turn it into a feat of survival, he is not so quick to accept the outside criticism his team is taking from so-called fans on social media.

Some have attacked Smart’s good friend and offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, on account of first-year quarterback Carson Beck not having the same sort of early-game success sixth-year QB Stetson Bennett had last season.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!