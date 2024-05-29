College

Kirby Smart pegs key to Georgia offense: ‘bigger voice ... bigger leadership’ from Carson Beck

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Carson Beck can solve Rubik’s Cube in under a minute and read a defense in 5 seconds.

But can the Georgia fifth-year senior quarterback lift a new receiving corps and beat the likes of Alabama and Texas?

Kirby Smart is counting on it, but to do so the head coach believes Beck has to step up with a more assertive approach for the Bulldogs to be at their best.

Smart, appearing at the SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort on Tuesday, was asked where Beck can elevate his game in 2024.

“His leadership of the wideouts and the offense,” Smart said, not blinking an eye.

