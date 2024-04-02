College

Kirby Smart offers honest assessment of his team following first spring scrimmage

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — The Bulldogs have entered the final stretch of spring practice. Tuesday will be the team’s 10th practice of the spring, as the April 13th G-Day draws near.

It will also be Georgia’s first practice since the team went good-on-good in Saturday’s scrimmage. While all Georgia practices, spring or fall, are intense, scrimmages bring out a special intensity in Smart and the team.

“It was not a lethargic, like, ho hum [scrimmage]. The players had good intentions, good energy,” Smart said. “Sometimes it’s a different time start for the scrimmage than our typical practice times of 2:30, 3:30, so I always worry about us starting fast and having good energy. We had that.”

