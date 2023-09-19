Kirby Smart: Mike Bobo running ‘exact same offense’ as Todd Monken did at Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time addressing the “noise” outside of his program, but on Monday he made an exception.

“The offense that we’ve played this year is the exact same offense as we’ve played for the last three years,” Smart said, asked about the criticism new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been under even as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start.

“Look at the plays — anybody that knows football would tell you that the plays are the same.”

Georgia is scoring 39 points per game so far this season, 2.1 points less than they were a season ago with UAB coming to Sanford Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Smart is the first to acknowledge the Bulldogs need to improve under the direction of first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Read more at DawgNation.com.