College

Kirby Smart: Mike Bobo running ‘exact same offense’ as Todd Monken did at Georgia

By MIke Griffith, DawgNation.com

Kirby Smart (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By MIke Griffith, DawgNation.com

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time addressing the “noise” outside of his program, but on Monday he made an exception.

“The offense that we’ve played this year is the exact same offense as we’ve played for the last three years,” Smart said, asked about the criticism new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been under even as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start.

“Look at the plays — anybody that knows football would tell you that the plays are the same.”

Georgia is scoring 39 points per game so far this season, 2.1 points less than they were a season ago with UAB coming to Sanford Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Smart is the first to acknowledge the Bulldogs need to improve under the direction of first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!