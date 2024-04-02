Kirby Smart makes it clear why Georgia can ‘be great on offense’ in 2024

ATHENS — Amarius Mims is expected to be a first-round draft pick in this month’s NFL draft. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has been lauded as one of the best leaders in program history.

For most teams, losing two players of that caliber would be detrimental. There just aren’t that many large humans in college football that can play at the level of Mims and Van Pran-Granger.

Georgia though is not most teams. And despite losing two key pieces, head coach Kirby Smart still expects Georgia’s offensive line to be a dominant one.

“Either we’re maybe a little weaker on the defensive line or we’re really good on the offensive line,” Smart said to ESPN’s Chris Low. “The glaring thing I’ve seen at practices is that the offensive line has done a really good job. I don’t know that we’re going to be great this year, but I think we have a chance to be great on offense.”

