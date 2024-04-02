College

Kirby Smart makes it clear why Georgia can ‘be great on offense’ in 2024

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15), Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86), Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19), Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71), Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53), Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) during Georgias game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Amarius Mims is expected to be a first-round draft pick in this month’s NFL draft. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has been lauded as one of the best leaders in program history.

For most teams, losing two players of that caliber would be detrimental. There just aren’t that many large humans in college football that can play at the level of Mims and Van Pran-Granger.

Georgia though is not most teams. And despite losing two key pieces, head coach Kirby Smart still expects Georgia’s offensive line to be a dominant one.

“Either we’re maybe a little weaker on the defensive line or we’re really good on the offensive line,” Smart said to ESPN’s Chris Low. “The glaring thing I’ve seen at practices is that the offensive line has done a really good job. I don’t know that we’re going to be great this year, but I think we have a chance to be great on offense.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!