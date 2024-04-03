Kirby Smart impressed by improved connection between Dominic Lovett and Carson Beck

ATHENS — Dominic Lovett understands what life is like for new Georgia wide receivers Colbie Young, London Humphreys and Michael Jackson.

As they are now, Lovett was a new face in Athens after transferring into the program last offseason. He knows how difficult it is to make an early impact at Georgia, even after arriving as an accomplished player from Missouri.

“Don’t take it with a grain of salt, actually enjoy the struggle, the good times, the bad times, which they have,” Lovett said of his advice for the newcomers. “I’ve seen all three of those guys, our whole room actually, grow tremendously. I would just tell them, just enjoy the journey. Keep striving and keep having fun.”

Lovett is Georgia’s leading returning receiver after he caught 54 passes for 613 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first season at Georgia. It may not have been the explosive season some envisioned but he was a productive piece for the Bulldogs.

Read more at DawgNation.com