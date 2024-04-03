College

Kirby Smart impressed by improved connection between Dominic Lovett and Carson Beck

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia Football Spring Practice (3/28/23) Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) during Georgias practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Griffin DeJoy/Griffin DeJoy/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Dominic Lovett understands what life is like for new Georgia wide receivers Colbie Young, London Humphreys and Michael Jackson.

As they are now, Lovett was a new face in Athens after transferring into the program last offseason. He knows how difficult it is to make an early impact at Georgia, even after arriving as an accomplished player from Missouri.

“Don’t take it with a grain of salt, actually enjoy the struggle, the good times, the bad times, which they have,” Lovett said of his advice for the newcomers. “I’ve seen all three of those guys, our whole room actually, grow tremendously. I would just tell them, just enjoy the journey. Keep striving and keep having fun.”

Lovett is Georgia’s leading returning receiver after he caught 54 passes for 613 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first season at Georgia. It may not have been the explosive season some envisioned but he was a productive piece for the Bulldogs.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!