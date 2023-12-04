College

Kirby Smart fired-up to play Florida State in matchup of college football ‘giants’

10/07/23 - Kentucky vs. Georgia Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgias game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart understands Florida State will be looking to make a statement at Georgia’s expense in the Orange Bowl.

But Smart said his Bulldogs are pretty fired up, too, and he does not expect motivation to be an issue when the teams meet at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“We’ve got a really good football team and we’re considered No. 1 in the country all year, then fall,” Smart said, disappointed his team fell to No. 6 and missed the CFP after a 3-point neutral field loss.

“We have a hornet’s nest around here, too, of players that are disappointed. That works both ways.”

The Bulldogs opened as a two-touchdown favorite over an undefeated ACC champion Seminoles team that has been playing without its star quarterback, Jordan Travis.

Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury on Nov. 18, said on social media he “wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback.”

College Football Playoff committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained Florida State got left out because they were a “different” team with Travis.

The Seminoles will get to prove their worth playing two-time national champion Georgia.

Smart said the Bulldogs will embrace playing a traditional powerhouse like Florida State, too.

“The good news is we got each other to go play for,” Smart said. “I know they’ll be up for us and we’ll be up for them.

