Kirby Smart details Carson Beck’s arsenal amid Georgia skill position makeover

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

03/19/24 - Georgia Football Spring Practice Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — This Georgia football team can only go as far as Heisman Trophy co-favorite Carson Beck takes them, but Kirby Smart added a qualifier on Tuesday.

“Your offense can only be as aggressive as the players around him,” Smart said alluding to the Bulldogs’ makeover at the skill positions.

“It’s not all on the quarterback … his strengths are his ability to navigate the pocket, to make throws, to change plays and to pus us in the right play … and to use the weapons around him.”

But who are those weapons now that All-American Brock Bowers is no longer running open on every play (when healthy) and Ladd McConkey is no longer creating explosive plays on the perimeter?

The Bulldogs are replacing three of their top four pass catchers from last season and top two rushers.

