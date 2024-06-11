Kickoff time announced for Georgia and UMass

ATHENS, Ga. --- The Bulldog football team has been given another kickoff time and network along with its windows for its five remaining games, according to an SEC announcement Tuesday.

Georgia will play host to Massachusetts on Nov. 23 and the game will be televised by the SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Designating windows for all games not yet assigned a kickoff time prior to the start of the season is a benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the league and ESPN starting this fall.

Five more of the Bulldogs’ regular season SEC games have been assigned the Flex window, which means kickoff times will be between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.

There are three other game windows offering approximate start times that are now also being utilized. The Early window is for games that have a start time between noon – 1 p.m.; the Afternoon window is for games that have a start time between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; the Night window is for games that have a start time between 6 – 8 p.m.

SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 2 pm today to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show later today, the show will re-air at 7 pm.

All of the Bulldogs’ 2024 regular season game times or windows are detailed below.

2024 Bulldog Game Times/Window & Network

8/31 *vs. Clemson 12 p.m. ET ABC

9/7 Tennessee Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+/SEC+

9/14 @ Kentucky 7:30 p.m. ABC

9/28 @ Alabama 7:30 p.m. ABC

10/5 Auburn !Flex TBA

10/12 Mississippi State !Flex TBA

10/19 @ Texas !Flex TBA

11/2 ^vs. Florida 3:30 p.m. ABC

11/9 @ Ole Miss !Flex TBA

11/16 Tennessee !Flex TBA

11/23 UMass 12:45 p.m. SECN

11/29 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Aflac Kickoff Classic (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta)

^EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Fla.

!Flex Window: Kickoffs will either be between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET or 6 – 8 p.m.