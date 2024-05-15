College

Kamari Lassiter heating up in Houston, former Georgia corner brings edge to Texans’ defense

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kamari Lassiter (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) before Georgia's game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

A noticeably beefed-up Kamari Lassiter was as confident and relaxed as ever meeting with Houston media after a recent rookie mini-camp workout.

“The standard is the standard here,” Lassiter said, sharing his first impressions of a Texans’ franchise that made him the 42nd overall pick by selecting him early in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“You have a bunch of guys who want to get better and just want to win.”

Lassiter, a team captain at Georgia who Kirby Smart chose to represent the program at SEC Media Days last summer, shared how UGA was similar.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!