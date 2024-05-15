Kamari Lassiter heating up in Houston, former Georgia corner brings edge to Texans’ defense

A noticeably beefed-up Kamari Lassiter was as confident and relaxed as ever meeting with Houston media after a recent rookie mini-camp workout.

“The standard is the standard here,” Lassiter said, sharing his first impressions of a Texans’ franchise that made him the 42nd overall pick by selecting him early in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“You have a bunch of guys who want to get better and just want to win.”

Lassiter, a team captain at Georgia who Kirby Smart chose to represent the program at SEC Media Days last summer, shared how UGA was similar.

