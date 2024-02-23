Justus Terry: Georgia’s highest-rated 2025 commitment makes it clear about how much he still a Dawg

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Justus Terry wanted to let the world know that he was a ‘Dawg way back in January of 2023. That was certainly early for a Class of 2025 recruit.

Flash forward to February of 2024 and not much has changed.

Terry is still barking about how much he wants to be a ‘Dawg. He was an “Alpha” among alpha prospects on Sunday at the 2024 Under Armour Next football camp at Carrollton High School.

He’d shed some 25 pounds down from 290 over the last few months.

When Kirby Smart saw how he had changed his body at a “Junior Day” in Athens last week, he was a pretty happy ball coach. How could he not be with earning a commitment so long ago from a prospect that could very well wind up as the best player in the 2025 class?

